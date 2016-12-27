Family reunited with grandmother's 1941 high school ring

How far would you go to find someone if you found a lost high school ring? For Greenville native, Derrick Slogan, his answer was simple.

"Maybe I was lucky to find it and I just want to do the right thing. I found it and I want them to have the ring back," said Slogan.

After finding a high school ring in the Bon Secours St. Francis parking lot, Slogan set out to find the owner.

"It probably means something to somebody. I'm pretty sure they would want it back," said Slogan.

Armed with only a few clues, we set out to help Slogan find the owner. With the help of social media, we tracked down the owner's grandson.

"Wow is all I can say! What are the odds?" said Mike Sizemore.

Mike Sizemore says he remembers his grandmother telling him about her high school ring.

"She would show it to me when I was a child. I'd say wow, look at that ring! It's really pretty," said Sizemore. Her grandson says he hasn't seen it since.

Jean Hale Sizemore was 17 and a senior at Taylors High School when she received her 1941 class ring.

The ring would stay with Sizemore until she passed away in 2010 at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.

"For it to be seven years ago, and for it to just now surface, I have no idea where it's been," said Sizemore.

Sizemore says no matter where the ring has been, his family is happy to have the ring back in their hands and their hearts.

"It brings joy and a little bit of sadness and I can't explain the feeling that I have going on right now," said Sizemore.

