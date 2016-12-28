Carrie Fisher's dog tweets heartbreaking goodbye photos

Carrie Fisher’s dog’s tweets about his late owner might just bring a tear to your eyes.

Fisher, the actress who portrayed Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, died Tuesday at age 60.

Her dog, Gary, is a celebrity in his own right. The pooch has more than 44,000 Twitter followers.

On Dec. 23, when Fisher was hospitalized after a heart problem on a flight, the page administrators tweeted a photo of Gary looking out the window with the caption “I’ll be waiting right here mommy.”

On Tuesday, a few hours after Fisher’s death was announced, Gary tweeted a follow up with “I’ll still be waiting for you…”

I'll still be waiting for you....... pic.twitter.com/ef461OcqKJ — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

MORE: Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died

