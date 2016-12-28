Upstate solicitor Chrissy Adams dies after long battle with cancer, per solicitor-elect

After a long battle with cancer Upstate solicitor Chrissy Adams has passed away, according to solicitor-elect David Wagner.

Adams served as the 10th Circuit Solicitor for Anderson and Oconee Counties for 12 years from 2005-2016.

According to Wagner, Adams passed away Tuesday night at her home with her family. Here is his full statement:

"With the deepest regret and profound sadness, the 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office informs you of the passing of Solicitor Chrissy Adams on Tuesday evening. Her death comes after a long and sustained battle with cancer. Chrissy was home, with her family. Chrissy Adams was a fighter. She fought this battle with the determination, courage and dignity we’ve all come to expect from her. Our thoughts and prayers go to her husband Eddie, and to her sons Gregory and James and the rest of their family. Chrissy Adams has left a lasting contribution and impact on our community and I was proud to call her a colleague and a friend. Arrangements are being coordinated at this time and we will pass those along when we are able." -David Wagner, Solicitor Elect

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson also posted about her passing on his Facebook page:

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Solicitor Chrissy Adams. She was a caring person and a thoughtful prosecutor who will be deeply missed. My prayers are with her family during this difficult time." -Alan Wilson

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw had this to say about her passing:

"I am saddened to hear of Solicitor Adams death. I always admired her for her mindset in her battle with this disease. She never gave up. The Sheriff’s Office extends our condolences to her family and staff." -Sheriff Mike Crenshaw

Adams was a graduate of Clemson University and the University of South Carolina School of Law.

Visitation will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral located on 406 N. Academy St. in Greenville. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will be Saturday at Live Oak Memorial Gardens located on 3903 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC.

Wagner will take office as solicitor in January.

