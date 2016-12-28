Coroner: Body found inside car at McDonald's in Greenville Co.

Scene where body was found in Greenville Co. (December 28, 2106 FOX Carolina)

A body was found inside a car at a McDonald's in Greenville County on Wednesday, the coroner confirms.

Greenville County Coroner Kent Dill said he did respond to the restaurant on Laurens Road in reference to a body found in a car.

He said the scene did not appear to be suspicious.

After an autopsy, Dill said no initial cause of death was determined. The Coroner's Office is awaiting microscopic and toxicology results in the case.

No foul play is suspected.

