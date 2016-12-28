Police searching for masked man connected to robbery at bank in - FOX Carolina 21

Police searching for masked man connected to robbery at bank in Travelers Rest

Travelers Rest bank robbery (Dec 28, 2016/FOX Carolina) Travelers Rest bank robbery (Dec 28, 2016/FOX Carolina)
Suspect wanted after reported bank robbery in Travelers Rest. (Source: TRPD) Suspect wanted after reported bank robbery in Travelers Rest. (Source: TRPD)
TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Travelers Rest Police Department said the United Community Bank was robbed on Wednesday.

According to Chief Lance Crowe, a suspect entered the bank on Roe Center Court and handed a note to the clerk before fleeing with money.

The suspect reportedly never spoke during the incident and kept his hands in his pockets the whole time. He is described as 5-feet 7-inches tall with sandy blond hair, mustache and beard with blue eyes. He was wearing a black plastic mask and a blue hoodie with white gloves with a yellow palm. The subject's approximate age is in his 30's.

He fled the branch on foot and then got into a 2006 to 2010 gray Dodge Charger with Florida plates, the report said.

