Police searching for masked man connected to robbery at bank in Travelers Rest

The Travelers Rest Police Department said the United Community Bank was robbed on Wednesday.

According to Chief Lance Crowe, a suspect entered the bank on Roe Center Court and handed a note to the clerk before fleeing with money.

The suspect reportedly never spoke during the incident and kept his hands in his pockets the whole time. He is described as 5-feet 7-inches tall with sandy blond hair, mustache and beard with blue eyes. He was wearing a black plastic mask and a blue hoodie with white gloves with a yellow palm. The subject's approximate age is in his 30's.

He fled the branch on foot and then got into a 2006 to 2010 gray Dodge Charger with Florida plates, the report said.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.