Rain moves out, snow potential moves in

Colder air blows in for Thursday, leading to a chilly end to 2016!

Sunshine breaks through the clouds today, warming highs to 59 in the Upstate and 47 in the mountains. A strong wind builds in, and could gust upwards of 40 miles per hour. A high elevation Wind Advisory is in place until dinnertime on Friday.

Thursday night will bring sub-freezing temperatures area-wide. Lows will drop to 31 in the Upstate and 26 for the mountains. Snow showers will be possible near the TN border Thursday night into Friday morning, with some light accumulation possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 7pm until noon Friday for the possibility of 2-3" of snow in Swain, Haywood, Madison, Yancey and Mitchell counties.

Clear skies and chilly temps will prevail on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 40s to low 50s. New Year’s Eve night will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few light showers after midnight. Rain becomes more widespread during the day on Sunday.

SPORTS WEATHER:

The Gamecocks play in the Birmingham Bowl today at 2pm, they can expect partly cloudy, breezy conditions in the mid-50s.

The Tigers play in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. They can expect sun and clouds and a 30% chance for rain, with temperatures in the 60s.

