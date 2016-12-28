Police: 1 suspect arrested, other on the run after Asheville apartment shooting

The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wednesday.

Officers received reports of shots fired at Deaverview apartments around 1:30 p.m. at Deaverview Apartments.

When police arrived on scene, a victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to Mission Hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.

On Thursday deputies said warrants were signed for 21-year-old Kareem Holloway and 20-year-old Anthony Wiggins in connection with the case. They are each charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

On Friday, police had located and arrested Wiggins. He was placed on a $150,000 secured bond. His next court date is Tuesday.

Police said Holloway is still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

Investigators said the brother of the victim at Deaverview was shot on Thursday outside a gas station in Asheville. The two cases may be connected.

READ MORE: Asheville police investigating after 2 brothers shot day apart

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.