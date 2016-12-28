Spartanburg man starts GoFundMe to protect Betty White

Demetrios Hrysikas was tired of all the celebrity deaths this year bringing people down. So he did something about it. He started a GoFundMe page to protect Betty White from 2016.

He used to watch Golden Girls with his grandmother and like many, he just loves Betty White.

Wednesday was supposed to be his day off from his job at Pete’s in Gaffney, but it quickly became one of the busiest days of his life.

In under 24 hours he raised more than $3,000 dollars.

"I was excited last night when it was kind of small,” explained Hrysikas,”This morning I'm still kind of processing everything."

Now his phone is ringing off the hook because his idea of a joke went viral.

"I figured people need to laugh and the internet loves Betty White and use some catchy slang and maybe some people would laugh and attach the charity and here we are,” explained Hrysikas.

The money he raises will go to the Spartanburg Little Theater. Thanks to a suggestion by a friend.

"Asked him where would be a good place for the money to go and as soon as he said this,” explained Hrysikas, “Hit myself for not thinking of it first. I love coming to shows here."

The Spartanburg Little Theater is a nonprofit organization that has been around since 1945. The “joke” will help them keep their dream of putting on plays for the community alive.

"The money get higher and higher, it's really exciting for us,” explained Executive Artistic Director Jay Coffman, “I think more exciting just see this thing go viral because I think it's something we need right now."

Coffman says like many people, recent deaths have brought him down.

"Carrie fisher,” said Coffman, “George Michael, it just seems we're getting hit by all sides right now. For the end of the year for there to be something fun like this, in the spirit of generosity. It's just a win win."

As for actually protecting Betty White, Demetrios says he’d be honored, but no word from the Hollywood legend if she’ll need his services.

"Pretty sure Betty White doesn't want a strange Greek person outside of her house fighting the air of 2016,” explained Hrysikas, “That's not going to happen, me just karate chopping, you know. That was just to get people to click and get them to the charity part."

You can find a link to the GoFundMe page here.

