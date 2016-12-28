Upstate goats want to recycle your Christmas trees

The residents at a stable in Mauldin are hungry for your Christmas trees.

Whispering Pines Stables located on Adams Mill Road is a family-owned farm home to sheep, goats and chickens. The farm also hosts a therapeutic equestrian program and offers the only sheep milk dairy in South Carolina.

Debbie Webster, the owner of Whispering Pines, said Christmas trees are a healthy snack for the stable's goats and sheep. With the area facing drought conditions, Webster said greens are scarce, but Christmas trees offer a great source of vitamin C.

Webster said they are seeking donations of Christmas trees that meet the following criteria:

Still at least a little green (or there is no nutritional value)

No flame retardant chemicals or artificial sprays

No decorations

Whispering Pines is located at 206 Adams Mill Road, Mauldin, SC 29662.

