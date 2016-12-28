Deputies investigating shooting at Anderson Co. bar

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting Wednesday night.

Deputies said the call came in from Town and Country Lounge on Anderson Drive around 8:40 p.m. One victim was found with a gunshot wound at the scene after an altercation between two men in their 60s, deputies said.

Lt. Sheila Cole said the incident began as a verbal argument but escalated into a shoving match. Cole said at some point, one of the men shot the other in the leg.

The suspected gunman was detained but but no charges have been filed yet, Cole said.

The case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Unit and is under active investigation.

