Report: Deputies arrest Upstate man connected to robbery at Ocon - FOX Carolina 21

Report: Deputies arrest Upstate man connected to robbery at Oconee Co. convenience store

Posted: Updated:
Quik Stop robbed in Oconee County. (Dec. 28, 2016/FOX Carolina) Quik Stop robbed in Oconee County. (Dec. 28, 2016/FOX Carolina)
William James Wood (previous mugshot) (Source: OCSO) William James Wood (previous mugshot) (Source: OCSO)
Surveillance footage from the incident. (Source: OCSO) Surveillance footage from the incident. (Source: OCSO)
FAIR PLAY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that a suspect connected to a strong armed robbery at a convenience store near Fair Play had been arrested.

Deputies responded to the Bountyland Quik Stop on Highway 11 near Interstate 85 in regards to reports of a male suspect who entered the store and demanded money on Wednesday.

The suspect, who did not produce a weapon, reportedly reached over the counter and stole $810 then left the store.

Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said after evidence was gathered, an arrest warrant was obtained for 37-year-old William James Wood of Fair Play. The arrest warrant was for one count of strong arm robbery.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, the sheriff's office said the Anderson Police Department had taken Wood into custody.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.