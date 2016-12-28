Report: Deputies arrest Upstate man connected to robbery at Oconee Co. convenience store

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that a suspect connected to a strong armed robbery at a convenience store near Fair Play had been arrested.

Deputies responded to the Bountyland Quik Stop on Highway 11 near Interstate 85 in regards to reports of a male suspect who entered the store and demanded money on Wednesday.

The suspect, who did not produce a weapon, reportedly reached over the counter and stole $810 then left the store.

Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said after evidence was gathered, an arrest warrant was obtained for 37-year-old William James Wood of Fair Play. The arrest warrant was for one count of strong arm robbery.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, the sheriff's office said the Anderson Police Department had taken Wood into custody.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.