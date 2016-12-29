Search for suspect after gas station robbery in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Search for suspect after gas station robbery in Greenville

Posted: Updated:
Scene of reported robbery in Greenville (December 29, 2016 FOX Carolina) Scene of reported robbery in Greenville (December 29, 2016 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville county deputies were investigating an overnight robbery at a Spinx station.

Officials said they got a call about a robbery at the business on Allen Street around 2 am. Thursday.

No injuries were reported, but the suspect got away.

A search for the suspect is underway.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.