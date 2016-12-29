Dispatch: Deputies searching for two armed men after armed robbery at Upstate gas station

Scene of reported armed robbery at Spinx in Greenville Co. (December 29, 2016 FOX Carolina)

Deputies say they are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery at a gas station in Greenville County Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at the Spinx gas station on N Plesantburg Drive, dispatchers say, the call came in at 4:41 a.m.

Dispatchers say two armed men in red and gray hoodies got away in a red Sedan.

Officials say the incident is "more than likely connected to the Allen Street Spinx robbery."

We have a crew en route, working to learn more.

