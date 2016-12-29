Dispatch: Deputies searching for two armed men after armed robbery at Upstate gas station

Dispatch: Deputies searching for two armed men after armed robbe - FOX Carolina 21

Scene of reported armed robbery at Spinx in Greenville Co. (December 29, 2016)
Deputies say they are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery at a gas station in Greenville County Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at the Spinx gas station on N Plesantburg Drive, dispatchers say, the call came in at 4:41 a.m.

Dispatchers say two armed men in red and gray hoodies got away in a red Sedan.

Officials say the incident is "more than likely connected to the Allen Street Spinx robbery."

