Roadway flooding reported on I-385 N in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Posted: Updated:
Slight flooding on I-385 N. (December 29, 2016 FOX Carolina) Slight flooding on I-385 N. (December 29, 2016 FOX Carolina)
Trooper cautioning drivers after flooding on I-385 N. (December 29, 2016 FOX Carolina) Trooper cautioning drivers after flooding on I-385 N. (December 29, 2016 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Roadway flooding was reported on I-385 Northbound in Greenville County just before 5 a.m., according to the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system.

The flooding is reportedly occurring on I-385 Northbound at the ramp that takes drivers from Simpsonville to I-85 Southbound.

Our crew on scene said the flooding appears slight.

A state trooper is in the area to caution drivers.

