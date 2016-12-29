Roadway flooding reported on I-385 N in Greenville Co.

Trooper cautioning drivers after flooding on I-385 N. (December 29, 2016 FOX Carolina)

Roadway flooding was reported on I-385 Northbound in Greenville County just before 5 a.m., according to the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system.

The flooding is reportedly occurring on I-385 Northbound at the ramp that takes drivers from Simpsonville to I-85 Southbound.

Our crew on scene said the flooding appears slight.

A state trooper is in the area to caution drivers.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.