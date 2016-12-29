Coroner: Man fatally struck by vehicle in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County coroner confirms a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on the 100 block of Rutherford Street in Greenville County. The coroner responded to the scene a little after 3 a.m.

According to the report, the pedestrian was crossing Rutherford Street at the intersection of N. Echols Street walking toward Haverly Street in front of an oncoming vehicle in the rain when he was struck. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released. His cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and torso with the manner of death being an accident, the coroner said.

The incident is being investigated by the Greenville City Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.