Nearly 200 customers without power after car damages Duke Energy equipment in Spartanburg Co.

Scene of where tractor trailer damaged power equipment in Spartanburg Co. (December 29, 2016 FOX Carolina) Scene of where tractor trailer damaged power equipment in Spartanburg Co. (December 29, 2016 FOX Carolina)
Outages in Greer. (Source: Duke Energy Outage Map) Outages in Greer. (Source: Duke Energy Outage Map)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with Duke Energy report nearly 200 people are without power after a tractor trailer damaged equipment in Greer.

Shortly before 7 a.m. this morning Duke Energy reported via its outage map that 175 customers were affected by the outages.

According to a report, the vehicle ran into several power poles, causing the outages near Brock McClimon Road.

Troopers, fire crews and Duke Energy crew members are on scene.

The outage is expected to be repaired by 1:30 p.m.

We have a crew on scene monitoring the situation.

