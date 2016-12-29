Questions remain after gunshot victim dropped off at Upstate hospital

Person police believe is wanted for questioning after gunshot victim brought to hospital. (Source: Greenville PD)

Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department responded to an Upstate hospital in reference to a shooting incident on Thursday.

According to the report, at around 3:15 a.m. members from a hospital in the Upstate contacted police after a male was admitted with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they were informed that one female and two males entered the emergency room. One of the males had been shot multiple times in the neck and face, the report said. He was rushed to the trauma unit to be treated.

The other two subjects that escorted the shooting victim had fled the scene prior to police arrival. Their identification was not provided to hospital staff nor was the identity of the victim and he did not have any identification on him.

Officers were also able to identify and locate the witnesses that were present during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

