Troopers: 30 kids uninjured after school bus fire on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

Scene of school bus on fire on I-85 in Spartanburg. (December 29, 2016 FOX Carolina)

Fire crews with the North Spartanburg Fire Department say they are responding to the scene of a school bus on fire on I-85 S in Spartanburg County.

Traffic is starting to build behind the incident at Exit 72 where the right lane has been closed.

Troopers say 30 kids were on the bus at the time. They were all unloaded and uninjured.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m.

Troopers say the bus was a Coast 2 Coast kids bus out of Lyman.

