Upstate man proposes to girlfriend during 'Mannequin Challenge' with a twist

From standing still in the ‘Mannequin Challenge’ to getting down on one knee to pop the question – the video of an Upstate man proposing to his now fiancé is sure to bring smiles.

As Tyler Thrasher’s girlfriend stood frozen eating a piece of ham during the viral ‘Mannequin Challenge’, she had no idea there was a surprise waiting for her in the form of a smooth song change and an engagement ring.

Thrasher had his proposal all planned out as he gathered a group together at his girlfriend's grandmother’s house in Seneca to participate in the ‘Mannequin Challenge’ with a twist.

“Not all of them [knew about the proposal] so a lot of people were shocked as well,” Thrasher said. “I saw someone else do a surprise proposal using the 'Mannequin Challenge', but I didn’t want it to be just simple so I thought I’d add in another song to actually propose to and get her attention.”

The video begins as expected, with everyone in their poses as “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd plays in the background and then a sudden mood change – “Then” by Brad Paisley fills the room.

“I chose ‘Then’ by Brad Paisley because it simply described our love and how we first were when meeting/dating. It means the absolute world to me just like her,” Thrasher said. “Ever since meeting, Madison and I have absolutely fallen head over heels for each other. We just click and are always on the same page. We catch ourselves finishing each other’s sentences at times.”

Thrasher said his now fiancé has no idea what was going on at first but soon she was overcome with tears of joy.

He said they’re not exactly sure when the wedding will take place, but they are shooting for the fall of 2018.

Here is the moment they will both remember for a lifetime:

