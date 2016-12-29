First flu-related death reported in Buncombe Co. - FOX Carolina 21

First flu-related death reported in Buncombe Co.

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The first flu-related death has been recorded in Buncombe County, according to health officials.

Buncombe County Health and Human Services said this year's seasonal flu claimed a residents life.

In response, officials are asking the community to follow these steps to prevent the spread of the flu:

  • Get a flu shot
  • Cover your cough
  • Wash your hands
  • Stay home if you’re sick

