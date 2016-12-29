Over 2,000 without power in downtown Greenville

Over 2,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in downtown Greenville, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

The outage was first reported at about 12:45 p.m.

Duke Energy officials are working the incident.

Officials say the outage was caused by strong winds that caused a pine tree to fall on a cross arm or part of a power pole.

About 2,100 customers are affected.

At this time, Duke Energy says power is expected to be restored at 3 p.m.

