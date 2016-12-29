Over 2,000 without power in downtown Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Over 2,000 without power in downtown Greenville

Area reporting outages in downtown Greenville (December 29, 2016 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Over 2,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in downtown Greenville, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

The outage was first reported at about 12:45 p.m.

Duke Energy officials are working the incident.

Officials say the outage was caused by strong winds that caused a pine tree to fall on a cross arm or part of a power pole.

About 2,100 customers are affected.

At this time, Duke Energy says power is expected to be restored at 3 p.m.

