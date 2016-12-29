Asheville police investigating after 2 brothers shot day apart

Officers with the Asheville Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday, according to Captain Stone Gonce.

Gonce confirmed reports that someone had been shot twice after an altercation at a gas station on Patton Avenue near 20th Street.

The suspect was reportedly parked at the gas station when the victim pulled up in a vehicle beside the suspect and an altercation ensued. Investigators said the 23-year-old victim was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled up next to a Volkswagen at the gas pumps.

After the dispute, police said both subjects began firing handguns at each other.

The victim who was struck fled on foot before being transported to Mission Hospital after a bystander called 911. Officers said his brother was shot one day earlier at Deaverview Apartments and the two incidents may be connected.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is described as a man wearing red pants who left the scene just after the shooting in a white Volkswagen.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.

