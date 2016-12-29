Forest City Police asking for assistance identifying larceny suspect

Police are looking for this suspect they say is connected to a larceny at Drop #3. (Source: Forest City Police Dept.)

The Forest City Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a suspect involved in a larceny at a convenience store the day after Christmas.

Officers say a male with blond hair in his 20’s was involved in a larceny at Drop #3 in Forest City at about 6:40 p.m.

The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie and jeans during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. James Hoppes with the Forest City Police Dept. at 828-245-5555.

