Upstate restaurant hosts fundraiser for teen killed in head-on collision

Fundraising event for teen who lost her life in a head-on collision (Jan 2, 2017/FOX Carolina)

An Upstate business is stepping in to help raise money for an Upstate teen who lost her life in a head-on collision.

Nineteen-year-old Melissa Frilot was killed in a head-on collision in Boiling Springs on Dec 23 by a man who has since been charged with driving under the influence, reports state.

Another 19-year-old was also killed in the collision which occurred on South Carolina Highway 9.

In order to help with memorial and funeral expenses for the 19-year-old, Frilot’s former employer is asking the community to lend a hand.

Frilot's former employer, Little Pigs BBQ, is hosting a fundraising event to help her family with expenses. The fundraiser is happening right now, Jan 2, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Boiling Springs location where she worked.

The business is also collecting drop off donations at either of the restaurant’s two locations on 840 South Pine in Spartanburg or 4080 Highway 9 in Boiling Springs.

The business said in a Facebook event for the fundraiser:

“When tragedy strikes have you ever thought "how can I help, what can I do?" Now you have an opportunity to step in and assist the family of Melissa Frilot with final expenses… Please come enjoy a great meal, bring your friends and help this devastated but grateful family.”

A memorial service to celebrate Frilot’s life and honor her memory took place Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Seawright Funeral Home Chapel.

