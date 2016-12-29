New Year's plans stay mostly dry

Skies clear out today with high temperatures reaching the low 40s in the mountains and near 50 degrees in the Upstate. While it'll be breezy area-wide, wind advisories continue in the high elevations until 6pm Friday, with gusts upwards of 40 mph.

Frigid air moves in tonight with skies staying clear, and lows in the 20s.

Saturday will bring morning sunshine and lighter winds. Clouds will push in late day with highs getting into the 50s. A few light showers are possible Saturday evening, but best chance for rain comes by midday Sunday.

Our start to 2017 is setting up to be wet as we have several days of rain chances for next week. Rain will be likely by late on New Year’s Day, then showers are possible through Monday and Tuesday. It gets VERY mild before another front brings rain and cold temps for next weekend.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.