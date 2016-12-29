MOST WANTED: Suspect on loose after kidnapping elderly woman at knifepoint

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an elderly woman was robbed and kidnapped by an armed suspect.

On Dec. 27, the elderly victim said a stranger came to her home to ask if she had any trailers for rent. The victim said no, but the suspect reportedly returned 15 minutes later.

Deputies said he was armed with a knife when he forced his way into her home, robbed her of cash and forced her into his vehicle. The suspect reportedly drove the woman around and sexually assaulted her before letting her go at Mountain View Baptist Church on Parris Bridge Road.

A mail carrier who was flagged down by the victim called 911.

On Thursday deputies released a composite sketch of the suspect, who is described as 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall with brown hair. Surveillance cameras at the church captured his vehicle, which is believed to be a metallic gray, four-door 2005 to 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact senior investigator Tom Clark at 864-503-4581 or by e-mail.

