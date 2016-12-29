National Championship babies get Tigers welcome at GHS

Six babies born at GMH on Dec. 31 get the "All In" treatment (Courtesy: GHS)

Babies born at Greenville Health System on Monday will be kicking off life in orange.

The Clemson baby rivalry began on Dec. 28 when Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center tweeted photos of babies wrapped in "Beat Clemson" blankets ahead of the Fiesta Bowl.

The Clemson Tigers took on the Buckeyes on Dec. 31 in Arizona--and not without support from the Upstate. GHS said they were stepping up to the challenge and every baby born on Fiesta Bowl Saturday received his or her own Clemson apparel.

“We love all of our state’s collegiate sports teams, but we wanted to do something special for Clemson because this is a playoff game,” said Karen Potter, GHS manager of public relations. “If Clemson makes it to the national championship, you may see some something similar happen on January 9.”

Potter said between 25 and 35 babies were expected to be born on game day at Greenville Memorial, Greer Memorial, Laurens County Memorial and Oconee Memorial hospitals.

Newborns on Jan. 9 will get the same treatment by receiving a Clemson tiger paw onesie.

“Clemson is one of GHS’ primary academic partners, and we are proud to support them in their quest to bring home a national championship title,” Potter said. “We are also excited to welcome the team’s newest fans at our hospitals on Jan. 9, who will have the opportunity to cheer on the Tigers from their bassinets.”

