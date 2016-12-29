Deputies: Suspect in critical condition after Rutherford Co. officer-involved shooting

An officer-involved shooting in the Bostic area on Thursday evening is under investigation.

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies were on scene of the incident near Mamie Hamilton Road. Witnesses reported hearing shots fired in the area.

Deputies later confirmed they were initially dispatched to Whippoorwill Drive regarding a dispute between a father and his two sons. Shots were reportedly fired before deputies arrived on scene, and when responding officers arrived they came under fire.

Deputies said negotiations were attempted without avail and the suspect was wounded in an exchange of gunfire. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said four deputies discharged their weapons toward the suspect.

No deputies were injured.

Henderson County's Bearcat armored vehicle responded to assist when the suspect ran into a woodline. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Cleveland Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Tony Brandon Lane of Bostic, reports state. Lane was taken into surgery for his gunshot wound and after surgery he was flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he has been listed in critical condition.

SBI has launched an independent investigation into the shooting and will present a criminal investigative report to the District Attorney on the incident.

