Police: Men with guns rob Greenville Waffle House

The Greenville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on Thursday.

Officers said two men entered the Waffle House on South Pleasantburg Drive around 6:3 p.m. and brandished a firearm.

After demanding money, police said the suspects took the entire cash drawer from the register and fled. K-9s attempted to track the suspects but were unsuccessful.

Officers said one of the suspects was wearing black Nike shoes and a dark colored Adidas jacket with three stripes. The other suspect was also wearing Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenville Police at 271-5333 or 23-CRIME.

