Police: Men with guns rob Greenville Waffle House

Police: Men with guns rob Greenville Waffle House

Posted: Updated:
Suspects in Waffle house robbery (Source: Greenville PD) Suspects in Waffle house robbery (Source: Greenville PD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on Thursday.

Officers said two men entered the Waffle House on South Pleasantburg Drive around 6:3 p.m. and brandished a firearm.

After demanding money, police said the suspects took the entire cash drawer from the register and fled. K-9s attempted to track the suspects but were unsuccessful.

Officers said one of the suspects was wearing black Nike shoes and a dark colored Adidas jacket with three stripes. The other suspect was also wearing Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenville Police at 271-5333 or 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

