Troopers: Pedestrian injured in Greenville Co. hit-and-run

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night.

Troopers said the collision occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Old Easley Bridge Road near Shelton Road.

The victim was reportedly alert when transported to a hospital.

Troopers have not yet released a description of the suspect vehicle.

