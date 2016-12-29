Deputies: Woman locks self in bathroom of Greenville Co. business to escape armed robbers

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at an Upstate business.

Deputies said the robbery was reported at International Multi Services on Wade Hampton Boulevard at about 8:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a male suspect entered the business and held a knife to the clerk's throat. The suspect reportedly tried to tie her up and ripped her clothing while pushing her into a bathroom.

Deputies said the woman managed to lock the bathroom door and reported hearing two male voices speaking, but never saw their faces.

A display case in the store was damaged and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken before the suspects left the business.

At this time there is no further description of the suspects. No photographs or surveillance footage is available at this time, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

