Deputies say trio robbed, beat man with sledgehammer

Left to right: Samantha Moore, Stacy Heatly and Patricia Hunley (Source: MCSO)

Three people are facing attempted murder charges after a violent robbery in McDowell County, deputies said.

On Dec. 8, deputies said Samantha Jean Moore, 33, Stacy Heatley, 43, and Patricia Wellborn Hunley, 57, entered an Old Fort man's home and beat him with a sledgehammer.

The trio also reportedly robbed the victim of money.

The victim was transported to the hospital for head injuries. He is an acquaintance of Heatley and Moore, who live together in Morganton, investigators said.

All three suspects are charged with attempted murder.

Deputies said a victim was also brutally assaulted with a claw hammer during a break-in near Salem on Dec. 16.

