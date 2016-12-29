Deputies say trio robbed, beat man with sledgehammer

The Anderson County coroner responded to a scene on Richmond Avenue after calls of a body found in the area.More >
The Anderson County coroner responded to a scene on Richmond Avenue after calls of a body found in the area.More >
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a teen has been charged with driving under the influence after a deadly July 4 crash in Abbeville County.More >
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a teen has been charged with driving under the influence after a deadly July 4 crash in Abbeville County.More >
Three people are behind bars in Spartanburg County on multiple drugs and weapons charges.More >
Three people are behind bars in Spartanburg County on multiple drugs and weapons charges.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff said a search for a missing child ended in the arrest of two of his relatives Monday evening.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff said a search for a missing child ended in the arrest of two of his relatives Monday evening.More >
Anderson police said no one was hurt during an accidental shooting at the Walmart on the SC 28 Bypass Monday night.More >
Anderson police said no one was hurt during an accidental shooting at the Walmart on the SC 28 Bypass Monday night.More >
A 13-year-old boy from Hammond, Indiana was hit in the head by a bullet that fell after someone fired a gun During a 4th of July celebration. The teen was flown to a hospital in Chicago in critical condition.More >
A 13-year-old boy from Hammond, Indiana was hit in the head by a bullet that fell after someone fired a gun During a 4th of July celebration. The teen was flown to a hospital in Chicago in critical condition.More >
So many people have been rescued from a new island off North Carolina’s Outer Banks that officials have issued warnings about accessing it.More >
So many people have been rescued from a new island off North Carolina’s Outer Banks that officials have issued warnings about accessing it.More >
Over 2,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in Anderson County on the Fourth of July.More >
Over 2,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in Anderson County on the Fourth of July.More >
Fire officials say they were able to rescue a pregnant woman and her child after they became stranded on an island Tuesday afternoon.More >
Fire officials say they were able to rescue a pregnant woman and her child after they became stranded on an island Tuesday afternoon.More >
FOX Carolina viewers and workers share photos they captured on Independence Day.More >
FOX Carolina viewers and workers share photos they captured on Independence Day.More >
An Upstate community joined together for a night of fun, food and fireworks during the Slater-Marietta Moon Boom festival on Monday.More >
An Upstate community joined together for a night of fun, food and fireworks during the Slater-Marietta Moon Boom festival on Monday.More >
The Greenville community honored the armed forces and first responders on Sunday with a patriotic service and picnic ahead of Independence Day.More >
The Greenville community honored the armed forces and first responders on Sunday with a patriotic service and picnic ahead of Independence Day.More >
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue hosts Single Dog Speed Dating event. (7/1/17)
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue hosts Single Dog Speed Dating event. (7/1/17)
A family in Anderson is selling fresh sunflowers to benefit the Foothills Community foundation.More >
A family in Anderson is selling fresh sunflowers to benefit the Foothills Community foundation.More >
TripAdvisor released its list of top water and theme parks in the US as the summer travel season heats up. Here are the top five theme parks and top five water parks on the list.More >
TripAdvisor released its list of top water and theme parks in the US as the summer travel season heats up. Here are the top five theme parks and top five water parks on the list.More >