Deputies say trio robbed, beat man with sledgehammer - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies say trio robbed, beat man with sledgehammer

Posted: Updated:
Left to right: Samantha Moore, Stacy Heatly and Patricia Hunley (Source: MCSO) Left to right: Samantha Moore, Stacy Heatly and Patricia Hunley (Source: MCSO)
OLD FORT, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Three people are facing attempted murder charges after a violent robbery in McDowell County, deputies said.

On Dec. 8, deputies said Samantha Jean Moore, 33, Stacy Heatley, 43, and Patricia Wellborn Hunley, 57, entered an Old Fort man's home and beat him with a sledgehammer.

The trio also reportedly robbed the victim of money.

The victim was transported to the hospital for head injuries. He is an acquaintance of Heatley and Moore, who live together in Morganton, investigators said.

All three suspects are charged with attempted murder.

Deputies said a victim was also brutally assaulted with a claw hammer during a break-in near Salem on Dec. 16.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.