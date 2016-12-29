Roadway blocked due to Spartanburg Co. collision - FOX Carolina 21

Roadway blocked due to Spartanburg Co. collision

Crash on Walnut Church Road. (Dec. 29, 2016/FOX Carolina) Crash on Walnut Church Road. (Dec. 29, 2016/FOX Carolina)
CAMPOBELLO, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash blocking the roadway on Thursday night.

Troopers said the collision occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Walnut Church Road near Compton Bridge Road.

Injuries were reported. A FOX Carolina crew at the scene said it appeared crews were working to extricate someone from the vehicle.

