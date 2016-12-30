Dispatch: Suspects pepper spray victim, take car in Greenville C - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Suspects pepper spray victim, take car in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
Deputies meet with carjacking victim at Waffle House. (December 30, 2016 FOX Carolina) Deputies meet with carjacking victim at Waffle House. (December 30, 2016 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County deputies are on scene at a Waffle House on Melvin Drive where a carjacking victim walked after having his car stolen, per dispatch.

According to dispatchers, the carjacking occurred in Cherrydale early Friday morning. The suspects took the victim’s car while the victim was in it and then left the victim at Fleetwood Manor Apartments, the report said.

Dispatchers say the victim was not seriously hurt in the incident but was pepper sprayed by the suspects. The victim then walked to the Waffle House on Melvin Drive.

Waffle House alerted deputies of the incident around 2:30 a.m.

Stick with FOX Carolina for any updates.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.