Dispatch: Gunshot victim taken to Upstate hospital - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Gunshot victim taken to Upstate hospital

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers say a gunshot victim was taken to Greenville Hospital early Friday morning.

According to dispatch, they received a call about a victim appearing at the hospital due to a gunshot wound and deputies are now following up on the case.

No information has been released at this time.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.