Brave souls dip into frigid waters for annual "Paris Plunge" in Greenville

Brave souls are taking the “Paris Plunge” into the frigid waters of Lake Placid in Greenville for the 6th year straight.

The 6th annual Paris Plunge takes place on New Year’s Day at Paris Mountain State Park. Those willing to brave the cold will be offered doughnuts, hot chocolate and hot coffer after the chilling dip.

Dan Neary, the Paris Mountain State Park Ranger said the cold water will get people excited for the new year.

"It's very invigorating," Neary said. "I've jumped in cold water before. It is soul cleansing. It'll wake you up, you'll feel a lot of energy and excitement about the day and for the new year."

The event starts at 1:17 p.m. on Jan 1. There will be prizes for local vendors for the best costume for men, women, boys, girls and team.

Event day registration begins on Jan 1 at 11:30 a.m. at the Park Center. The entry fee is $10 for adults, $5 for children under the age of 10 with code: Childrenunder10. To register click here.

All proceeds from the event go to support programs and maintenance at Paris Mountain State Park.

The event takes place rain or shine.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.