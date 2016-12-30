Officials voting to rename GA road after Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson

A road in Georgia may soon be renamed after a familiar Upstate quarterback – Clemson Tigers Deshaun Watson!

Mayor Danny Dunagan of Gainesville confirmed on Friday that officials are going to vote on renaming a road that leads to Gainesville High School after the Tigers quarterback, who graduated from the school.

Mayor Dunagan said the proposed name for the road is Deshaun Watson Drive and it will go before a planning board on Jan 17. The road is currently called Touchdown Drive.

If the proposal is approved, it moves to full council for a vote in February.

Mayor Dunagan said he expects the vote to pass.

“He’s a fine young man,” Mayor Dunagan said. “I’ve met him on multiple occasion. He’s a top notch gentleman and we’re proud of his success.”

The mayor said Watson took the Gainesville football team to two state championships while he played at the school, and the team won one of them.

He said he is looking forward to Watson playing in the Fiesta Bowl game on Saturday.

“I’m a bulldog fan. Never watched much Clemson football unless they were playing Georgia, but now I watch all the games because of Deshaun.”

The mayor is excited to see what the future holds for the quarterback, whether that be a road in his name or becoming an Atlanta Falcon.

“We are looking forward to his continued success, and wishing he would go to the Falcons,” Mayor Dunagan said. We are just proud of him.”

