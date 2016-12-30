SCDOT: 2 lanes to close on I-85 in Spartanburg Co. Tuesday, will remain closed for 5 days

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced a dual lane closure on I-85 in Spartanburg County that will be in effect for several days.

Two right lanes on I-85 northbound will be closed beginning Tuesday, Jan 3 at 6 p.m. and will remain closed for an estimated five days.

The closure will take place at mile marker 77 in Spartanburg County. Drivers are encouraged to take Business 85 as an alternate route.

Updates will be provided if any scheduling changes.

