Dispatch: Fire crews on scene of large brush fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers say fire crews are responding to a large brush fire in Spartanburg County on Friday.

The brush fire is on the 1100 block of Rabbit Moffitt Road at the NC/SC State line, dispatch says.

We have a crew en route to the scene to get more information.

