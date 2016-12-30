Red Cross assisting homeowner after house damaged by fire in Spartanburg Co.

The Red Cross is helping a Spartanburg County homeowner whose house was damaged in a fire Friday morning.

According to the report, the fire occurred at a home located on Dustin Road in Woodruff.

Fire officials say the homeowner had three working smoke alarms in the home and they believe those very smoke alarms saved the homeowner’s life.

Fire officials say the new year is the perfect time to take two simple steps that can help save lives. They say to make a resolution to install smoke alarms or check existing smoke detectors, and to practice fire drills at home.

