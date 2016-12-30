Red Cross assisting homeowner after house damaged by fire in Spa - FOX Carolina 21

Red Cross assisting homeowner after house damaged by fire in Spartanburg Co.

Posted: Updated:
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Red Cross is helping a Spartanburg County homeowner whose house was damaged in a fire Friday morning.

According to the report, the fire occurred at a home located on Dustin Road in Woodruff.

Fire officials say the homeowner had three working smoke alarms in the home and they believe those very smoke alarms saved the homeowner’s life.

Fire officials say the new year is the perfect time to take two simple steps that can help save lives. They say to make a resolution to install smoke alarms or check existing smoke detectors, and to practice fire drills at home.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.