Greer police release new details on logging truck crash that destroyed auto shop

The Greer Police Department said Tuesday that the driver of a logging truck said his brakes failed before it crashed into several vehicles and a business.

Police said the crash occurred at Highway 14 and Chandler Road around 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 30. The truck, a logging truck, crashed into Jimmy's Garage auto shop. Nine other vehicles were reportedly involved, as well as pedestrians who were inside the business.

Police said the truck driver noticed his brakes were not working when he attempted to stop at the intersection, where other vehicles were already stopped.

The trucker tried to split the lanes so that he could avoid hitting the car in front of him. The truck went between lanes and hit two other cars before entering the oncoming lanes of Highway 14, where the truck struck a fourth and fifth car.

When the truck struck the fourth car, police said the collision pulled the vehicle beneath the trailer of the logging truck and into another car.

The truck then crashed into two other cars before crashing through the front wall of the business before coming to rest in the building’s basement.

Some of the people inside the building were hit by debris from the impact.

Two occupants of the truck were entrapped but were able to escape. Police said all injuries from the crashes were minor. The roadway was closed Highway 14 from Pine Street Extension to Country Club Road for hours while crews work to clear the scene.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help rebuild Jimmy's Garage. You can donate to help rebuild the business here.

State Transport Police are investigating the logging truck and its braking system.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.