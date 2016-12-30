Biltmore Forest PD: Stay indoors due to man, possibly armed, on the run

The Biltmore Forest Police Department is searching for a man on the run Friday.

Police said the suspect, wearing all white, may be armed and dangerous. Residents are advised to stay inside and not to attempt to apprehend the suspect.

The agency asked the public not to call the police station unless it is an emergency because they are currently unable to field routine calls.

