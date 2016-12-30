Brief sleet in the Upstate, turning to showers this evening

Light sleet has been reported across the Upstate and mountains, but it will be short lived. A few showers will linger into the evening, but best chance for rain comes on Sunday. Temps will stay above freezing Saturday night as light showers move through.

Saturday’s forecast for the Clemson Tigers in Arizona will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain. Luckily the game will be played in a dome against Ohio State. If you are watching locally, it should be dry and chilly with temps in the upper 40s at game time.

Scattered showers arrive early Sunday, for many before sunrise. The heavier rain pushes through the area Sunday afternoon with highs near 50 degrees.

The start to 2017 is setting up wet as we have several days of rain chances for next week. After the showers on New Year's Day, wet weather will likely continue through Monday and Tuesday. Warmer air moves in through midweek with the rain.

A front is expected to bring colder air and more wet weather into the southeast for the end of next week, putting us in better standing with regard to the drought.

