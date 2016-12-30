NC raises age limit for teens receiving foster care support

Beginning in January, North Carolina teens will be able to receive foster care support for three additional years.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services said as of Jan. 1, the Foster Care 18 to 21 program goes into effect allowing teens to receive support until age 21.

Teenagers who exit foster care at age 18 are also able to return to the program before their 21st birthday.

"Many young adults in foster care are not prepared for self-sufficiency by age 18," said N.C. Senior Director for Social Services and County Operations Wayne Black. "Their life experiences create additional challenges to overcome. Extending services to age 21 provides additional guidance and assistance, and offers a support network in early adulthood, allowing for independence with a safety net."

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.