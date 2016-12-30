Kohlhepp appointed public defender, receiver appointed for Kohlhepp's assets

The attorneys for the woman suing suspected serial killer Todd Kohlhepp want to make sure his assets aren't dissipated before several legal cases are resolved.

Bannister, Wyatt and Stalvey, who are representing kidnapping victim Kala Brown, are suing for damages and medical expenses. Brown was reportedly held on Kohlhepp's property, chained up by her neck in a metal storage container.

The receiver will maintain and control Kohlhepp's property and assets which "are in danger of being lost or materially impaired," the document states.

The personal injury lawsuit was filed on Nov. 30. The motion to appoint a receiver was filed on Dec. 20. and was consented to by Kohlhepp according to an order filed on Jan. 25.

According to the order, attorney Reid Sherard with Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough has agreed to serve as the receiver for Kohlhepp's assets. Following the motion, Kohlhepp's mother, Regina Tague, was removed as his power of attorney.

Tague, who is named as a third-party defendant in the wrongful death and personal injury lawsuits, subsequently requested to be removed from the case, but the motion was denied by a judge.

Read the full motion below:

Kohlhepp was also appointed a public defender on Friday. Clay Allen will serve in that role. Shane Gorenson has also been listed as a defendant attorney.

