Dozens of firefighters battle Spartanburg Co. brush fire - FOX Carolina 21

Dozens of firefighters battle Spartanburg Co. brush fire

Posted: Updated:
Crews on scene of fire in Chesnee. (Dec. 30,l 2016/FOX Carolina) Crews on scene of fire in Chesnee. (Dec. 30,l 2016/FOX Carolina)
CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Nearly 50 firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire in Spartanburg County on Friday.

Assistant fire chief Bryan Harris with Cooley Springs said the fire started on Rabbit Moffitt Road and was spread due to winds.

The fire reportedly took nearly two hours to contain.

No injuries have been reported.

