Warrants: Ware Shoals mayor assaulted woman, painted her with house paint

Online records indicate charges were filed against the mayor of Ware Shoals on Friday.

According to the Greenwood County Public Index, John Kay Hansen is charged with second and third-degree domestic violence.

Officials in Greenwood County confirmed Hansen's bond was set at $2,500 for each charge.

The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed agents are investigating the case against Hansen, which dates back to 2015.

According to arrest warrants, on July 27, 2015, Hansen pushed a woman against the wall, pulled her hair, and spit in her face after painting it with house paint.

A warrant was also signed for an incident on Sep. 19 when Hansen reportedly pushed her against the wall, causing visible injuries and damage to the door. When she tried to call police, the warrant states Hansen restricted her use of the phone.

