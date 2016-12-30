Gun range shooting victim donates gift of life to man needing organ transplant

The fight to live often means a brutal battle for those trying.

Jeff Benson from Lake Hartwell has been living with end stage liver disease. He's in an Atlanta hospital now but hadn't planned to be there until January.

His brother, Tim Benson said, "We had our minds wrapped around the fact that his son was going to be giving him half of his liver, on January 16th."

Then this week, Jeff got the news of a donated liver. Emotions that are difficult for the Benson family to talk about because of the pain it causes the donor family, saying it really does truly break their heart. The donor family is a close family friend and a former school mate.

"My family, and I get emotional every time I talk about it," Tim Benson said. "As grateful and ecstatic as we are, that my brother is getting a second chance at life. We are so, so incredibly saddened for their family."

The donor family is the family of Sarah Bonner. Bonner is the 24-year-old who was shot who in the head when at the Skip J Range in Anderson County.

She never recovered from the brain injury.

Jeff Benson had the liver transplant on December 29, which was his 52nd birthday.

As his recovery continues, donations on his GoFundMe page climb as well.

"Obviously we are very grateful, all of us are very grateful for all that has happened. But it adds a different dynamic to it because we know the family. And our heart breaks for them," said Tim Benson.

Bonner's GoFundMe page is increasing too. It has surpassed its goal of $10,000 to assist with medical and funeral expenses.

