Officials in Macon Co. locate missing elderly man

FRANKLIN, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Franklin Fire Rescue said the search for a missing elderly man was successful.

Firefighters tweeted around 6:15 p.m. and said they were assisting law enforcement in the search near Jacobs Branch.

Deputies said he has been missing since 2 p.m. and may suffer from Alzheimer's.

He was later located and is safe. Firefighters said  he was able to walk out of the woods on his own and was not injured.

