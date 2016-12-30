Officials in Macon Co. locate missing elderly man

The Franklin Fire Rescue said the search for a missing elderly man was successful.

Firefighters tweeted around 6:15 p.m. and said they were assisting law enforcement in the search near Jacobs Branch.

Deputies said he has been missing since 2 p.m. and may suffer from Alzheimer's.

He was later located and is safe. Firefighters said he was able to walk out of the woods on his own and was not injured.

