Troopers: 4 vehicles involved in Upstate crash killing pedestrian

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on Friday.

Troopers said the collision occurred on East North 1st Street around 1:40 p.m.

According to investigators, Jacob Terry, 26, was operating a 2006 Buick SUV. Troopers said Terry made an improper lane change while turning into a parking lot and was struck from behind by another driver, pushing his SUV into the parking lot and hitting a pedestrian.

The SUV also reportedly crashed into two other cars in the parking lot.

The pedestrian was killed in the crash, troopers said.

The coroner later identified her as 27-year-old Toni Smith Marcello of Beaufort County. She reportedly suffered blunt force trauma and died in surgery.

Terry, who is charged with making an improper lane change, was transported to Oconee Memorial Hospital for injuries.

